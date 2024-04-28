No plans to import sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha: Livestock minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 04:54 pm

Photo: TBS
The government has no plan to import sacrificial animals in the country ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Mohammad Abdul Rahman said today (28 April).

"There is no plan to import. Instead, our focus is on supporting local farmers to increase production, ensuring prices remain affordable for everyone," he said in response to a question from reporters after attending an orientation ceremony of newly appointed BCS officers at the BCS (Livestock) Academy in Savar.

The minister also said, "We have a project with the World Bank to promote livestock farming among our farmers. Through this project, for every Tk100 investment by a farmer, we will contribute Tk60 and offer flexible repayment options with minimal interest. I believe farmers of the country will be interested in the project."

Mentioning the plans to modernise the country's veterinary hospitals, the minister said, "One of the big responsibilities of the veterinarians is to prevent various diseases in livestock animals. This is a challenge for them. Therefore, we have decided to import modern equipment for the veterinary hospitals with the aim of modernising them and enabling them to serve people better."

