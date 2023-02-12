Probe body formed over CMC students tortured by BCL

The Chattogram Medical College (CMC) authorities formed a committee to probe into the allegations of torture of four students in the college hostel by activists of the Bangladesh Chattra League.

In the CMC Academic Council meeting held on Saturday afternoon, the nine-member committee – headed by CMC Vice-Principal Prof Hafizul Islam – was asked to submit a report within three working days, said Principal of CMC Professor Dr Sahena Akhter.

At the same time, another allegation arose that some masked men had entered the ICU where two of the injured were being treated and issued death threats to them.

This incident coincided with the academic council meeting.

CMC sources said some activists of Chhatra League allegedly confined the four students of the 62nd batch of CMC in a room of the hostel from 8 February midnight to 9 February evening and beat them severely.

Then the attackers, led by BCL activists Avijit, Reajul, Jakir Hossain, Mahin Ahamed, and Ibrahim Sakib, who were expelled by the CMC, asked the injured students to leave the hostel.

Two of the critically injured students -- Zahid Hossain alias Wakil, and Sakib Hossain -- were admitted to the ICU at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

The other two injured-- SA Raihan, and Mobasshir Hossain Shubra -- went to their respective homes.

CMC Principal Prof Sahena Akhter said, "We decided to strengthen the supervision regarding the students' security. Strict security measures will be taken so such incidents will not happen in the future."

Asked about the death threat to the two students admitted to the ICU, she said, "We got the video footage. It has been handed over to the probe body and they will look into the matter."

CMC BCL leader Abhijit Das said, "They [the four] are teachers of Chhatra Shibir-controlled Retina, a coaching centre. They were trying to brainwash the students with Jihadi books and various anti-government activities. During quizzing them, we got such evidence and various information. We did not beat them and do not know who did."