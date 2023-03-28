Death in 'custody': RAB forms probe body over Jasmine's death

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has formed a probe committee to investigate the death of Sultana Jasmine, an employee of Naogaon union parishad land office. 

"As allegations have been made against RAB, we formed a probe body. If anyone is found guilty, departmental action will be taken against them," RAB legal and media wing director Khandaker Al Moin said in a briefing at the RAB media centre Tuesday (28 March). 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Earlier in March, Enamul Haque filed a general diary mentioning a racket which had been impersonating him and swindling money from people, Khandaker said.

Jasmine's name surfaced among those involved in the racket.

Later, she was detained for interrogation and Enamul was also present there.

"In presence of other witnesses, she confessed to her crime and RAB personnel caught her red-handed using Enamul's Facebook ID.

"We also got screen shots of a hefty amount of illegal transactions in a Sonali Bank account," he added.

Regarding why a DSA case was filed after her detention, Khandaker said prior permission is needed for filing such DSA cases.

Terming Jasmine's detention as legal, the RAB legal and media wing director said the team was occupied in dealing with her falling ill before they could report the case to the police station.

"However, as allegations were made, we have an enquiry cell at the RAB headquarters. The probe body is doing their job.

"The committee is scrutinising whether there was any negligence, lack of professionalism, or illegal activity during the drive," he further said.

RAB / probe body / sultana jasmine

