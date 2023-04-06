CMC student expelled for beating up fellow

A student of Chittagong Medical College (CMC) and Hospital has been expelled for one year for assaulting a classmate.

The decision came at the academic council meeting of the college on Thursday evening, said CMC Principal Professor Shahena Akter.

On 5 April, several students from the MBBS 63 batch decided to skip classes during Ramadan. But Ishtikur Rahman attended class going against their decision. Following this, Jabedul Islam from the same batch became angry and beat up Ishtiakur.

Earlier on 8 February, seven activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) CMCH unit were expelled for different terms over torturing four students in the college hostel.