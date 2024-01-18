Two probe bodies formed over ferry capsize in Padma River

Bangladesh

UNB
18 January, 2024, 10:40 am
Rajanigandha ferry sinks in Padma near Paturia ghat. Screengrab from video
Rajanigandha ferry sinks in Padma near Paturia ghat. Screengrab from video

Two separate probe bodies of five members each have been formed over ferry capsize on the Daulatdia-Paturia route in the middle of the Padma River in Paturia of Manikganj district.

Manikganj District Commissioner Rehana Akhter formed one of the committees while another was formed by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).

Both committees were asked to submit their reports within five days, sources said.

Earlier, the ferry named 'Rajanigandha' with pick-up trucks and covered vans sank in the river around 8:16 am after being hit by a bulkhead, Deputy General Manager (Commerce) of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Aricha Regional Office Shah Md Khaled Newaz said.

He said that this accident happened due to poor visibility caused by thick fog.

Following the incident, local fire service divers with the help of the Bangladesh Navy rescued 20 individuals from waters.

However, Humayun Kabir, the 39-year-old second driver of the vessel, still remained missing.

Shah Md Khaled Newaz said two vehicles have been recovered from the scene so far. Efforts are underway to rescue the remaining ones.

Besides, rescue ship Pratyaya is heading towards Paturia Ghat and will begin its operation to pull off the ill-fated ferry on Thursday morning, he added.

Talha bin Zasim, station officer of the FSCD headquarters media cell, said the rescue operation was suspended for Wednesday in coordination with the local administration.

Rescue operations will resume at 8am on Thursday, he added.

