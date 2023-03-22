Vehicle fitness, unlicensed driver, wet roads: Reasons behind Madaripur bus accident

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 04:58 pm

At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS
A probe body has identified lack of vehicle fitness, unlicensed driver, and a wet roads as the reasons behind the accident in the Madaripur section of the Bangabandhu Expressway last Sunday which killed 19 people.

The probe body formed by the Madaripur District Administration made 14 recommendations to avoid such accidents in the future, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin and Finance) Moniruzzaman Fakir, also one of the members of the probe body.

The report was prepared on the basis of site visit, and interviews of locals, family members of the deceased bus driver, helper, supervisor and the owner of the bus.

According to the report, the registration of the Emad Paribahan bus involved in the accident had expired and it did not have fitness. 

The driver also did not have a licence to drive heavy vehicles. 

At one point, he lost control of the bus while driving on roads made slippery after rains.

Recommendations

Pallab Kumar Hazra, head of the investigation committee, said, "Vehicles move very fast on the Bangabandhu Expressway. Therefore, it is recommended to ensure use of seat belts by passengers and to increase vigilance of the law enforcement agencies in enforcing a speed limit. 

"Furthermore, the report has submitted 14 recommendations, including GPS trackers in every vehicle, installation of CCTV cameras and online monitoring."

On Sunday morning, a Dhaka-bound Emad Paribahan bus fell into a ditch at Kutubpur on the Bangabandhu Expressway in Madaripur's Shibchar upazila. Nineteen passengers lost their lives.

The district administration formed a four-member investigation committee in this incident. The committee was asked to submit its report within two working days.

