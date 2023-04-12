President mourns death of 1971 War veteran Zafrullah Chowdhury

Bangladesh

BSS
12 April, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 02:34 pm

President M Abdul Hamid today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and Liberation War veteran Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury.

In a condolence message, the Head of State prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Dr Zafrullah breathed his last at 11:35pm on Tuesday at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. He was 81.

A leading civil society figure and a vascular surgeon by background, Chowdhury was suffering due to a kidney ailment for a long time alongside liver problems and Septicemia since he was infected with Covid-19.

He died yesterday hours after doctors said he was responding to the treatment.

