President, PM greet countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr

Bangladesh

BSS
21 April, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 08:29 pm

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have greeted the countrymen as well as the Muslims across the world on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslim Ummah to be celebrated in the country tomorrow.

They issued separate messages praying for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country, the Muslim Ummah, interfaith harmony and global peace.

In his message, the president said that after the month-long fasting and moderation, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr has come to the people with the message of immense happiness and joy.

"On this occasion, I extend my sincere greetings to the countrymen and the entire Muslim Ummah," the head of the state added.

Noting that the Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most important religious festivals of Muslims, he said: "The Eid is our universal festival. The joy of Eid spreads among everyone in villages and all over Bengal as well as all over the world".

Forgetting all differences on this day, people of all classes and professions join in one row and share the joy of Eid, he said, adding that Eid builds bonds of amity, harmony and unity among all.

Hamid hoped that the lesson of Eid-ul-Fitr will spread among all and develop a prosperous Bangladesh in the days to come.

Islam is a religion of peace and welfare, he said, adding that Islam embraces universal welfare, including human values, mutual coexistence, tolerance and equality.

"This noble message and ideology of Islam should be spread among all," he added.
 
He called upon the affluent section of the society to stand by the poor people so that everyone can enjoy the joy of Eid equally, irrespective of rich and poor.

"May the meaning and underlying significance of Islam spread among all as a guide to the emancipation of humanity and may the world be filled with peace and harmony. This is my hope on the holy Eid-ul-Fitr," the president continued.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message conveyed her sincere greetings and Eid Mubarak to all the Muslims of the country and the world.

"Eid teaches a unique lesson of peace, sympathy and brotherhood," the premier said.

Forgetting hatred and violence, people are bound by the bonds of equality, friendship and harmony (on this day), she said, adding that Eid brings a message of joy in the life of everyone irrespective of rich and poor.

She hoped that the self-purification, moderation, and harmony of the Muslims will pervade in lives of people, families, society and the state.

"May the life of every person be filled with happiness and endless joy of the holy Eid," she wished.

The premier urged all to avoid all kinds of injustice, lawlessness, violence and superstition to establish the spirit of Islam at all levels of individual, social and national life in the country.

