President Hamid offers Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at National Eidgah

President M Abdul Hamid offered the prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, along with hundreds of people from all walks of life at the National Eidgah Maidan in Dhaka this morning (Saturday, 22 April).

Country's noted personalities, including chief justice, cabinet members, Supreme Court judges, lawmakers, senior political leaders and high civil and military officials also offered prayers at the main Eid jamaat (congregation) held on the premises of the High Court at 8:30am.

After the prayers, President Hamid exchanged Eid greetings with the Musullies (devotees) at the Eidgah.

The president usually attends the traditional Eid prayers in capital's National Eidgah Maidan but in the last three years, the programme was scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Mufti Ruhul Amin Faridpuri conducted the Eid prayers.

A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of Bangladesh and the welfare of the people as well as the Muslim Ummah.

In the munajat, a sound and long life of the president and Prime Minister Sheikh Haisna was also sought.

Special doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the county and its people in different democratic movements, particularly during the Liberation War in 1971.

Doa was too offered to seek eternal peace for the departed souls of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other members, faced martyrdom on the fateful night of 15 August in 1975.

The Eid jamaat was held under the auspices of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Special arrangement has been made for women to offer Eid prayers at the national Eidgah.

An intensified security measures were taken in and around the prayers ground.

It is the last Eid of M Abdul Hamid as the President of Bangladesh to offer his prayers at National Eidgah as he is scheduled to handover the charge of his office to President-elect Md Sahabuddin at 11 am tomorrow, according to Bangabhaban.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Eidgah Maidan, the Head of the State was received by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, DSCC Mayor Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh, State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan, MP, and other concerned.