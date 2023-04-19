Bangabhaban getting ready to bid farewell to President Hamid

Bangladesh

UNB
19 April, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 08:28 pm

Related News

Bangabhaban getting ready to bid farewell to President Hamid

UNB
19 April, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 08:28 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

President Abdul Hamid will be accorded a ceremonial farewell as he prepares to leave Bangabhaban next week after completing history-making two consecutive five-year terms.

President's press secretary Joynal Abedin told UNB that the farewell ceremony will start at 12.30 pm soon after Hamid's successor Md Shahabuddin is sworn in at 11 am on 24 April.

"This is the first time that a president is being given such a grand farewell. All  preparations have been taken to make the event memorable," he said.

Hamid's second term will be completed on 24 April as the 21st president of the country.

He became the acting president on 20 March 2013 after the death of President Zillur Rahman. He took the oath as the president on 18 Apri same year. He was re-elected for the second term in 2018.

The main ceremony will begin with the presentation of a farewell guard of honour at the Credential Ground at Bangabhaban. At the end the guard of honour of the immediate past president will proceed from Fountain area to the main gate in an open flower-decked jeep in the presence of Bangabhaban officials and employees.

Ending his long stay at Bangabhan Hamid will then leave in a VVIP motorcade for his new residence in city's Nikunjo area from the main gate of the President's office under the supervision of Special Security Force (SSF), Joynal said.

Guard of Honour at the Credential Ground and Salute Guard at the main gate will be provided by the Presidential Guard Regiment. On the other hand, a nicely decorated car will carry the ex-president as part of the ceremony. All the officials of Bangabhaban will divide into two groups and pull the rope in front of the car and then push it.

Flower petals will be sprinkled by all officers, employees and PGR members inside the Bangabhaban while Hamid will pass the exit of the Bangabhaban in an open jeep saying goodbye to Bangabhaban.

On 17 April, the officials and employees of Bangabhaban organised a farewell ceremony in honour of President Abdul Hamid.

In his short speech on the occasion, the president said that even though he was the president, he always considered himself as a common man of the country.

The president said he has carried out the duties assigned to him properly considering the post of President as a responsibility.

Highlighting the various steps taken by him for the development of Bangabhaban, the president said that Bangabhaban is a symbol of dignity.

Awami League politician Abdul Hamid was elected as the youngest member of Pakistan National Assembly in 1970 from Mymensingh-18 constituency. He was elected member of Parliament seven times on Awami League ticket from Haor area of Kishoreganj.

Hamid will get retirement allowance, medical facilities and other facilities according to the law.

President Hamid not only inaugurated the renovated Air Raid Shelter and Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum but also opened these to the public.

Terming the Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum as one of the monuments of centuries of colorful history and tradition of the Bangalees, the President said, "I believe, the Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum will play an important role in preserving the rich history of Bangabhaban and presenting it to the future generations."

Modernisation of Toshakhana and Air Raid Shelter House and construction of a walkway with the aim of opening the Bangabhaban to local and foreign visitors on a limited scale.

The Toshakhana houses are decorated with the gifts from different heads of states and governments of different countries across the world.

Top News

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

5h | Pursuit
Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

9h | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

1d | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

4h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

5h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

6h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee