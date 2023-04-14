Speaker calls on President Hamid to congratulate him on completing two terms

Bangladesh

UNB
14 April, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 11:03 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury paid a courtesy call to President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Thursday (13 April) evening.

President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said that the speaker congratulated President Hamid on his successfully serving as the head of state for two consecutive terms.

She also thanked the president for addressing the special Golden Jubilee session of parliament on 7 April.

President Hamid thanked the speaker for organising the Golden Jubilee programmes of the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament).
 
The president said that the special provided an opportunity to know about the history and tradition of the Jatiya Sangsad which began its journey on 7 April 1973.

Besides, the people came to know more about the role of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in establishing democracy in the newly independent Bangladesh.

During the meeting, the president discussed with the speaker various issues of parliament. 

Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku, Chief Whip Noor e Alam Chowdhury and Whip Atiur Rahman Atiq, Mahbub Ara Begum Gini and Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan were with the speaker.

Secretaries of the president were present.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury / Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid

