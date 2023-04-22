President Hamid urges rich people to stand by the poor

Bangladesh

BSS
22 April, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 01:31 pm

President Hamid urges rich people to stand by the poor

BSS
22 April, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 01:31 pm
President M Abdul Hamid. Photo: UNB
President M Abdul Hamid. Photo: UNB

President M Abdul Hamid today (Saturday, 22 April) called upon affluent people across the world to stand by the poor.

"The affluent people should stand by the poor . . . everyone should come forward to alleviate their sufferings," he told, expressing his Eid-ul-Fitr greetings through the media at the Bangabhaban's Credential Hall after Eid prayers this morning

The Head of State urged the countrymen to share the joy of Eid with everyone, irrespective of the rich and the poor.

Referring to the great teachings of Islam and devoting themselves to mankind, the president said the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is constantly trying to put a smile on the face of country's every citizen.

President Hamid said there is a slowdown in the global economy due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequently the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Bangladesh is also not out of this harmful influence and in such this situation affluent and capable people should stand by the poor," he added.

The president said everyone's pledge on this Eid-ul-Fitr is to put smiles on everyone's faces by building a hunger-free, poverty-free and happy-prosperous Bangladesh.

Outgoing President M Abdul Hamid officially exchanged greetings with the people for the last time today.

Because he will hand over the charge of his office to President-elect Md. Sahabuddin on 24 April at 11am through an oath-taking ceremony.

On the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festival of Muslims, the outgoing president along with his wife Rashida Khanam exchanged greetings with the cross-section of people from 10am to 12pm.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan, MP, and concerned secretaries were also with President Hamid.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, cabinet members, judges, senior politicians, cabinet secretary, poets, writers, journalists, teachers, intellectuals, foreign diplomats and senior civil and military officers, among others, attended the programme.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 / President Hamid

Features

