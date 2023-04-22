Lakhs take part in country's largest Eid congregation at Sholakia

Bangladesh's largest Eid congregation was held at 10am on Saturday (22 April) morning at the Sholakia Eidgah in Kishoreganj.

Hundreds of thousands of people from far and wide came to the location, since this morning, to participate in the Eid jamaat.

Total two trains from Mymensingh and Bhairab reached Kishoreganj in the morning with the devotees. By 9am, the Eidgah was packed with people.

Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Islahul Muslimin Parishad Chairman Maulana Farid Uddin Masud led the Eid congregation.

This year, Sholakia Eidgah Maidan hosted the 196th jamaat.

Photo: TBS

Four-tier security measures have been taken in and around the Eidgah to ensure foolproof security, said Deputy Commissioner of Kishoreganj Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad while visiting the venue on Wednesday (19 April).

Photo: TBS

People were allowed to enter the Eidgah with only prayer mats and masks. This year, none were allowed to carry mobile phones and umbrellas for security concerns.