BNP senior leaders exchange Eid greetings with Khaleda

BNP senior leaders have met their party Chairperson Khaleda Zia after around 10 months and exchanged Eid greetings.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir together with seven other party standing committee members went to meet the BNP chairperson at her Gulshan residence on Saturday night on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and had over an hour-long meeting with her.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the BNP Secretary General said their party chief urged people to continue their efforts for establishing democracy in the country the way have been doing it.

During the meeting, he said the BNP chief wanted to know about the party leaders and workers who have been staying in jail. "She's aware of their plight of them."

The BNP leader said Khaleda is also aware of the deteriorating economic condition of the country and the soaring prices of essential commodities.

He said the BNP chief expressed concern over the prevailing extremely hot weather and the growing adverse impact of climate change.

Stating that they usually get the scope to meet the BNP chief on the occasion of Eid, Fakhrul said they became emotional seeing Khaleda after a long time.

He said Khaleda is still very sick and she is receiving treatment under the supervision of doctors.

BNP Standing Committee members Jamiruddin Sircar, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Selima Rahman accompanied Fakhrul during the meeting.

The BNP leaders met Khaled last time during the Eid-ul-Azha last year.

Fakhrul said after several years, Khaleda celebrated a different Eid this year with her late son Arafat Rahman Koko's wife Sharmila Rahman Shinthi and his two daughters Zafia Rahman and Zahia Rahman.

Zafia and Zahia arrived in Dhaka from the UK on Thursday (27 April) last to celebrate Eid with their grandmother while their mother Shinthi came home from London in November last year.

On 25 March 2020, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence with conditions that she would stay at her Gulshan house and would not leave the country.

Since then, she has been staying at her house. She also revived treatment several times at Evercare Hospital for her various ailments.