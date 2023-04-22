Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated amid festivity across Bangladesh

Bangladesh

BSS
22 April, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 12:35 pm

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated amid festivity across Bangladesh

BSS
22 April, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 12:35 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of Muslims, is being celebrated across the country today amid due solemnity, fervour and gaiety as the holy Ramadan, the month of fasting and abstinence, came to an end.

The very auspicious occasion began with the sighting of the Shawwal moon last evening and reached the climax this morning amid offering the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers by millions from all strata of life at mosques, Eidgahs and makeshift prayer venues in the capital and elsewhere across the country.

During munajats after Eid congregations (jamaats), the Muslims also prayed for divine blessings to help strengthen national unity against all odds and destructive activities.

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the countrymen as well as the Muslims across the world on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

The country's main Eid jamaat (congregation) in the capital was held at the National Eidgah on Bangladesh Supreme Court premises at 8:30 in the morning. President Abdul Hamid offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers along with hundreds of people from all walks of life at the National Eidgah.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The chief justice, cabinet members, judges of the Supreme Court, members of parliament, senior political leaders and high civil and military officials also offered prayers at the main Eid congregation.

Khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Mufti Ruhul Amin Faridpuri conducted the Eid prayers.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Gor-e-Shaheed Baro Maidan in Dinajpur and Sholakia Eidgah in Kishoreganj held the country's biggest Eid congregations at 9am and at 10am respectively.

Bangladesh Railway is operating Solakia special trains on Bhoirab-Kishoreganj-Bhoirab and Mymensingh-Kishoreganj-Mymensingh routes on the day for carrying passengers to and from the Sholakia Eidgah Maidan.

 Five Eid congregations were held at the Baitul Muqarram National Mosque at 7am, 8am, 9am, 10am and 10:45am.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

 Law enforcement agencies, including Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police, have taken tight security measures to ensure security in and around the main Eid congregation.

 Divisional, district and upazila administrations and local government bodies have taken preparations in their respective areas to observe the Eid-ul-Fitr.

In front of National Eidgah. Photo: Collected
In front of National Eidgah. Photo: Collected

 City corporations have kept open the children's parks, allowing free entry for all visitors on the occasion of Eid.

 Eid-ul-Fitr is also being observed in Bangladesh missions abroad too in a befitting manner.

 The government has chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the holy Eid-ul-Fitr with due respect and religious fervour. Important traffic islands and light posts in Dhaka city have also been decorated with miniature national flags and flags inscribed with "Eid Mubarak."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

 Besides, designated government offices and other establishments have been illuminated.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private television channels have arranged special programmes while newspapers already published supplements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Improved diets are being served in hospitals, jails and orphanages. The government already declared a four-day public holiday that began on Thursday (20 April).

