President Hamid asks UGC to hold one entrance exam for all public unis in 2023-24 session

President Abdul Hamid, who is also chancellor of universities, has directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to take necessary measures for holding a single admission test for all public universities for the 2023-24 session.

A media release signed by Md Mahmudul Alam, joint secretary of the secondary and higher education department of the Ministry of Education, conveyed the directive on Sunday (16 April).

The release also said the public universities that earlier held admission tests in the cluster method for the 2022-23 session were asked to complete admission process.