President Hamid, PM Hasina pay tributes to Sheikh Russel on 59th birth anniversary

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday paid tributes to Shaheed Sheikh Russel, youngest son of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on his "59th birth anniversary."

Sheikh Russel was born on October 18 in 1964 in Dhanmondi, according to the messages from the president and prime minister's offices. That actually makes it his 58th birth anniversary, but both official statements erroneously refer to it as his 59th.

The head of the state and the head of the government also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. Russel was assassinated on August 15 in 1975 along with most of his family members when he was a student of class four of University Laboratory School.

The president said Bangabandhu himself named his youngest son "Russel."

"Bangabandhu loved children very much. He knew that to build a happy and prosperous 'Sonar Bangla', the new generation has to grow up as worthy citizens," Hamid said.

Sheikh Russel Day is observed every year so that every year, children and teenagers could learn about the life of Russel, Sheikh Hasina said.

"Bangabandhu's favourite author was famous philosopher and Nobel Prize winner Bertrand Russell. So, Bangabandhu and Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib named their little boy after him," she added.