Sheikh Russel Shishu Park opens for public in Rajshahi

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

 The newly established Sheikh Russel Shishu Park has been opened for amusement of the public in general in the city on Wednesday.

Initiated by Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), the park was established on 2.14 acres of land in Chhotobangram area at a cost of around Tk11.33 crore.
 
City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton opened the park marking the 60th birthday of Shaheed Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He said there are various modern rides including bridge, open stage, walkways, artificial hill and full-proof security in the park.

"We had formulated a time-fitting design to give an eye-catching and attractive look to the park," he said, adding the Rajshahi people will get a new architectural view in the park from now on.
 
He also said the park will contribute a lot towards physical and mental development of children, benefiting people of all ages.
 
Liton said the park has been constructed as part of RCC's Tk2,993-crore project titled "Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Rajshahi City".
 
Under the mega project, the RCC is going to construct five more flyovers as soon as possible with the main thrust of overall development of the metropolis through freeing it from traffic congestion.
 
Recently, the city corporation has taken a Tk1,175.52-crore project for construction of the flyovers and 19 infrastructures.
 
The flyovers will be constructed on Haragram Natunpara Railway Crossing, Rajshahi Court Station Railway Crossing, Bilsimla Railway Crossing, Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Railway Crossing, Bhadra Railway Crossing and Mohanpur Railway Crossing.
 
Earlier, the city corporation has constructed a 202.5-meter flyover along with a 120-meter ramp at Budhpara Railway crossing with an estimated cost of Tk29.28 crore for the first time in Rajshahi city.
 
Liton said the Rajshahi city will get a new look upon successful implementation of the mega project.

