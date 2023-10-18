Desco celebrates Sheikh Russel's birthday
The Dhaka Electric Company Limited (Desco) celebrated Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's youngest son, Sheikh Russel's birth anniversary today.
Desco Managing Director Md Kawsar Ameer Ali placed a wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Russel at Bidyut Bhaban on Wednesday (18 October), said a press release.
A cake was cut to celebrate Sheikh Russel's birthday.
Desco Executive Directors Jagadish Chandra Mandal, Zakir Hossain, Executive Director (Administration) Khandkar Zahirul Islam and other senior officials were also present.