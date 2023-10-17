President, PM pay homage to Sheikh Russell on 60th birthday

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Shaheed Sheikh Russell, youngest son of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on his 60th birthday to be observed tomorrow.

On the eve of the day, they issued separate messages recalling the memories of Shaheed Sheikh Russell.

They also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Sheikh Russell.

The president, in his message, said Sheikh Russell, also youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on 18 October 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi and the name 'Russell' was given by Bangabandhu himself.

The head of the state said that Sheikh Russell was assassinated by the killers on 15 August 1975.

Sheikh Russell was brutally killed along with most of his family members including his father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman when he was a student of class four of University Laboratory School, he said.

Bangabandhu loved children very much, Shahabuddin said, adding that Bangabandhu knew that in order to build a happy and prosperous 'Sonar Bangla', the new generation have to be built as 'Sonar Manush' or worthy citizens.

For this, it is necessary to flourish their good qualities from childhood and they (new generation) have to be nurtured with the spirit of honesty, patriotism and devotion, he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said on the occasion of the 60th birthday of Sheikh Russell, she remembers him with deep love and utmost compassion and pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul.

To highlight the life of innocent child Russell to children and teenagers, his birthday is declared as 'Sheikh Russell Day' every year.

The premier described this year's theme of the day - 'Sheikh Russell Diptimoy, Nirvik Nirmal Durjoy (Luminous Sheikh Russell, courageous, pellucid and indomitable)' as time-befitting.

Bangabandhu's favorite author was the famous philosopher and Nobel Prize winner author Bertrand Russell and that is why Bangabandhu and Bangamata had named their little boy ' Russell', she added.

"The first picture that comes to mind when you hear the name Russell is the playful childhood of a smiling and lively little child," she said, adding that the child's eyes were full of joy.

A beautiful face with messy hair filling the head, that face is filled with love and affection, she recalled.

The prime minister said 15 August 1975 is a fateful night as Father of the Nation Bangabandhu and 18 members of his family were martyred by conspirators, betrayers and anti-liberation forces on that black night.

Tiny-lovable Sheikh Russell was not spared by the killers, she said, adding: "Russell wanted to live, appealed to the killers for his life, told them of going to his mother but the killers, falsely assuring Russell of taking him to his mother, killed the little boy brutally."

"Sheikh Russell is no more among us but there still remains his sacred memories... I roam around searching Russell in every child and we have to build these children with the spirit of Sheikh Russell for building the golden Bengal as dreamt by father of the nation Bangabandhu," added the premier.

"I still think, one can have enmity against someone but why would that anger takeaway a lovable child? What was the fault of this child? He was not involved in any politics," she sadly expressed her feelings towards his late brother.

"Why would he be part of this brutal murder? It is hard to recall these memories," she said, adding that her eyes get wet when she dive into the ocean of those memories keeping a stone on her heart.

Because, on that day, the assassin's bullet took the life of the tender-child who was innocent, she said, adding, "If Russell had lived, then maybe we would have had a great, visionary and ideal leader today who could make the country and the nation proud."

Both the president and the prime minister wished all the success for the programmes taken for the birthday celebration of Sheikh Russell.