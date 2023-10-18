ICB observes 'Sheikh Russel Day'

Corporates

Press Release
18 October, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 01:11 pm

Related News

ICB observes 'Sheikh Russel Day'

Press Release
18 October, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 01:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of the 60th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) celebrated "Sheikh Russel Day" by paying tribute at the Banani graveyard seeking the repose of the martyr's soul.

Later on, a tribute was paid to the image of Sheikh Russel at the head office of ICB which was followed by a virtual discussion meeting about Sheikh Russel organised by the Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance. Prof Md Kismatul Ahsan, chairman of the Board of Directors; Md Abul Hossain, managing director, the chief executive officers of the three subsidiaries, general managers along with other employees of ICB were present at the programme.

Sheikh Russel / birthday

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

4h | Pursuit
Some of the players came from different parts of the country and have other professions. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

‘When they see me play, they realise I’m much more than my lost limb’

7h | Panorama
Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

1d | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

1h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

3h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

5h | TBS World
Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

1d | TBS World