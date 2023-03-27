President flies to Singapore tomorrow for check-up

President M Abdul Hamid is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Singapore tomorrow afternoon for a medical check-up.

"A VVIP aircraft (flight no BG-584) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the President will take off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4:30pm tomorrow," President's Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin told BSS today.

During his eight-day visit, Abdul Hamid is scheduled to have his health checked at Mount Elizabeth Hospital and eye treatment at Singapore National Eye Centre.

The president is expected to return home on 5 April by an aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the Bangabhaban spokesman added.