President Shahabuddin returns home after health check-up

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 01:04 pm

Related News

President Shahabuddin returns home after health check-up

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 01:04 pm
A file photo of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Photo: Collected
A file photo of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Photo: Collected

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has returned home on Thursday morning after a health check-up in London.

An Emirates Airlines flight EK-582  carrying the President and his spouse Dr Rebeka Sultana, landed in Dhaka at 7:55 am on Thursday, according to a press release from Bangabhaban.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, dean of diplomatic corps, the UAE ambassador in Dhaka, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services, inspector general of police (IGP) and civil and military high-ups received the President at the airport.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier on March 3, President Shahabuddin left Dhaka for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom for health check-up.

President Shahabuddin / health check-up

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boeing&#039;s reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Whistleblower’s death throws Boeing from frying pan into the fire

5h | Panorama
AI-generated representational image.

Ramadan away from home: How it goes for Bangladeshi students abroad

20h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

1d | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

19h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

42m | Videos
The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

2h | Videos
Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

3h | Videos
Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

4h | Videos