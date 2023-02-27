Khaleda Zia visits hospital for health check-up

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 04:55 pm

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been taken to the capital's Evercare Hospital for a health check-up.

She left her Gulshan residence around 4:00pm on Monday (27 February) and will return home tonight, BNP Media Cell member Shahrul Kabir Khan confirmed the matter.   

He also noted that Khaleda Zia's personal physician and BNP Vice Chairman AZM Zahid Hossain along with several party leaders and activists were present at the time.

Earlier on the day, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with some senior leaders of the party met with Khaleda Zia.

Khaleda last visited Evercare Hospital for a checkup on 22 August. Since then, she has been receiving treatment from home.

She has been suffering from various health complications including arthritis, diabetes, dental and eye problems for many years. In April 2021, she was infected with coronavirus.

She was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April of that year due to various physical complications. At one stage he was taken to the CCU and stayed there for about two months. She returned home on 29 June.

In the meantime, Khaleda went to Sheikh Russell National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in Mohakhali twice to get the Covid-19 vaccination. After receiving the first dose of the vaccine on 19 July, she received the second dose on 18 August.

She went to jail on 8 February, 2008 after being convicted in a corruption case. On 25 March, 2020, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government granted her temporary release subject to conditions.

So far, Khaleda's release period has been extended six times. As a result, she is staying at her Gulshan residence.

