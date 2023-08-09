Khaleda admitted to Evercare Hospital for medical tests

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia leaves for the hospital from her Gulshan residence in the capital on Wednesday (9 August). Photo: Collected

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday night for some medical tests.

"Madam was admitted to the hospital around 8:10 pm as per the decision of the medical board," said the BNP chief's personal physician, Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said Khaleda needs to undergo some medical tests as new symptoms appear in her body. "So, she'll have to stay in the hospital for a few days for these tests."

The BNP chief left her Gulshan residence around 6:25pm and reached the hospital around 7:50pm, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

After checking her health condition, Sayrul said doctors advised her to get admitted to the hospital.

The BNP chief's family sources said she was suffering from fever.

Earlier on 13 June, the BNP chairperson was admitted to the same hospital after she suddenly fell sick with a fever and stomachache.

Later, she underwent various medical examinations under the close supervision of her medical board at the hospital and received treatment there for five days.

Khaleda, a 78-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

Since her conditional release in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the hospital under a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March, 2020, with the condition that she stay in her Gulshan house and not leave the country.