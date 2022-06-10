Poultry farms, feed mills must be registered to ensure product safety: Experts

All types of commercial poultry farms and feed mills in the country must be registered so they can be monitored to ensure the quality and safety of eggs and broiler meat, said poultry experts.

About 45% of the meat produced in the country comes from poultry. Thus, it is necessary to make this affordable protein more secure for the common man, they said at the inaugural function of a two-day international seminar and policy discussion in Dhaka on Friday, on safe and sustainable poultry production.

At the event, Moshiur Rahman, president of World Poultry Science Association – Bangladesh, said, "With the price of beef soaring, dependence on poultry is rising. People of all ages consume poultry eggs and meats which is why it is our responsibility to maintain and improve the standard of poultry products."

"Waste management in poultry farms needs to be improved in order to encourage safe farming," he said, adding that all large and small farms and feed mills have to be registered for monitoring.

Speaking as chief guest at the event, Dr Monjur Mohammad Shahjada, director-general of the Department of Livestock Services, said, "The use of risky antibiotics in poultry has decreased, and the use of prebiotics and probiotics has increased significantly. This gives us some idea of ​​safe poultry production."

Entrepreneurs in the sector say they have started exporting poultry and fish feed and preparations are underway for the export of poultry meat and meat products.

But to take a place in the international market, the quality of the products has to be further enhanced, they said.

Poultry expert Dr Santiago Ramirez said, "To produce safe poultry, one has to look at various issues, from raw material selection to feed formulation, poultry health protection, and welfare."

"Just like the indoor environment, the outdoor environment must be kept germ-free," Santiago added.