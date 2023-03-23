Frozen chicken in Bangladesh among cheapest in the world: survey

Ahead of Ramadan, soaring prices of essential goods have left consumers in Bangladesh deciding on whether they should take chicken off their diet entirely, considering its current price of Tk220 to Tk230 per kg.

But how hard done are they by these prices?

Bangladesh ranks 76th due to its $2.76 per kg in average poultry price, according to data from the Global Poultry Prices.

Meanwhile, the worldwide average poultry price stands at $5.27 per kg as of March 2023.

It should be noted the chicken meat prices are for frozen chicken meat ready to cook.

Adjustments were made to the various measuring units across countries to arrive at a uniform measure of one kilo. In each country, the prices were collected from the largest food stores.

After surveying 81 countries, the report's latest data shows that the highest price was $11.73 per kg in Hong Kong, while the lowest price was $1.70 in Paraguay.

Hong Kong is followed by India, where per kg chicken costs $10.6.

The top five is completed by Finland ($10.64), USA ($10.60) and Japan ($10.51).

While the global report may offer some relief to consumers considering Bangladesh's poultry price in dollars holds a position almost near the end of the list, the situation is not as breezy here at home.

As of today, four major producers among the poultry association have committed to bring down chicken prices in the wholesale market by Tk30-40 per kg.

poultry / Poultry Industry / Prices

