Ctg farm with 1,200 chickens burnt to ashes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 January, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 10:26 pm

A poultry farm in Chattogram&#039;s Boalkhali municipality caught fire on early Friday. Photo: TBS
A poultry farm in Chattogram's Boalkhali municipality caught fire on early Friday. Photo: TBS

A poultry farm with around 1,200 chickens in the East Kalurghat Sawmills area of Boalkhali municipality in Chattogram was gutted in a fire early Friday.

The fire erupted at the farm at around 5am, according to the Fire Service Control Room.

Boalkhali Fire Service station in charge Saidur Rahman told The Business Standard that the fire might have originated from a short circuit. 

He said upon receiving the information, fire service personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after an hour of efforts.

"Meanwhile, about 1,200 chickens on the farm were tragically reduced to ashes. The fire caused financial damage worth Tk3 lakh," added the fire service official.

Kamal Hossain, owner of the farm, lamented the fire incident and said he had invested all of his savings over the last ten years to establish and nurture this farm. 

"There were 1,200 chickens on this farm. All burnt to ashes. 

"I have suffered a loss of around Tk10 lakh. Having lost all my capital, I am empty now."

Mohammad Shahidul Islam, an eyewitness of the fire incident, told TBS that out of the 1,200 chickens of different ages at the farm, the firefighters could save only 11. 

"There were 40 sacks of feed in the farm which were also burned to ashes."

Shahidul added that the caretaker of the farm was asleep when the fire started. He was rescued immediately.

