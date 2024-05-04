Poultry industry incurs Tk16,000cr loss due to heatwave: Stakeholders

TBS Report 
04 May, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 10:51 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Amid the month-long heatwave, the country's poultry industry faced around Tk16,000 crore in losses, which is likely to trigger a price hike for chicken and eggs from next month, stakeholders said.

Egg losses amount to Tk4-Tk5 crore daily, totalling Tk120-Tk150 crore in the past month, they said. Layer farms have suffered a daily loss of Tk288 crore, totalling Tk8,640 crore in the last 30 days. 

Besides, there is a daily loss of Tk240 crore in broiler chicken farms, totalling around Tk7,200 crore. 

The damage figures were revealed at a press conference in the capital on Saturday. It was organised by the Bangladesh Cement Sheet Manufacturers Association (BCSMA).

The Department of Livestock Services, Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute, Bangladesh Poultry Industries Association, and Breeders Association of Bangladesh, among others, were involved in the damage assessment survey.

Moshaddek Hossain, president of BCSMA, said the loss has greatly affected production, although its full impact is not immediately visible. 

"However, we may start to feel its effects in the market next month, with possible increases in chicken and egg prices," he added.

He further said chick production has dropped by 10%, and mortality rates have decreased by 5% to 8%. Similarly, broiler chicks suffer from heatstroke, with mortality rates ranging from 7% to 8%. 

"Using cement sheets in poultry and dairy farm sheds, along with other preventive measures, can help prevent losses from fires," said Hossain.

Khandkar Mohsin, secretary general of Bangladesh Poultry Industries Association, said chickens are dying from strokes daily. Also, egg and meat production has dropped by about 12%.

Anwarul Haque, professor of Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine at  Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, said farmers are struggling to cope with the significant losses faced by the poultry industry due to the ongoing heatwave. 

"Government support is crucial to sustain this industry," he added.

Mahabubur Rahman, president of the Breeders Association of Bangladesh, said that around 9% to 10% of broiler chickens are dying due to heatstroke. Besides, the production of layer farms has decreased by 10% to 12%. 

"We are seeking government assistance to address these challenges," he added.

