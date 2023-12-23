Polling will be suspended if any attempt at vote rigging: CEC

Bangladesh

UNB
23 December, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 12:17 pm

Related News

Polling will be suspended if any attempt at vote rigging: CEC

“We want to ensure a free, fair and neutral election and won’t spare anyone if they try to obstruct it,” he said

UNB
23 December, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 12:17 pm
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at a view exchange meeting with the election candidates at the Returning Officer’s auditorium in Barishal on Saturday, 23 December 2023. Photo: UNB
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at a view exchange meeting with the election candidates at the Returning Officer’s auditorium in Barishal on Saturday, 23 December 2023. Photo: UNB

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal warned polling will be suspended if any attempt at vote rigging is made. 

"If there is an allegation of vote rigging in any polling booth, the Election Commission will suspend balloting in the polling station," he said at a view exchange meeting with the election candidates at the Returning Officer's auditorium in Barishal today (23 December).

"We want to ensure a free, fair and neutral election and won't spare anyone if they try to obstruct it," the CEC said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also urged candidates to follow the electoral code of conduct strictly.

"Follow electoral code strictly and come out of the belief that irregularities must be done in the voting field," he said, addressing the returning officer's.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner Shawkat Ali presided over the meeting while Election Commission Secretary Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Barishal Range Deputy Inspector General Jamil Hasan, Police Commissioner Jihadul Kabir, Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Shahidul Islam were present there.

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / Bangladesh National Election / CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

4h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

50m | Multimedia
Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

18h | TBS World
India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

16h | TBS World
Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

1d | TBS Stories