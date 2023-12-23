Polling will be suspended if any attempt at vote rigging: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at a view exchange meeting with the election candidates at the Returning Officer’s auditorium in Barishal on Saturday, 23 December 2023. Photo: UNB

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal warned polling will be suspended if any attempt at vote rigging is made.

"If there is an allegation of vote rigging in any polling booth, the Election Commission will suspend balloting in the polling station," he said at a view exchange meeting with the election candidates at the Returning Officer's auditorium in Barishal today (23 December).

"We want to ensure a free, fair and neutral election and won't spare anyone if they try to obstruct it," the CEC said.

He also urged candidates to follow the electoral code of conduct strictly.

"Follow electoral code strictly and come out of the belief that irregularities must be done in the voting field," he said, addressing the returning officer's.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner Shawkat Ali presided over the meeting while Election Commission Secretary Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Barishal Range Deputy Inspector General Jamil Hasan, Police Commissioner Jihadul Kabir, Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Shahidul Islam were present there.