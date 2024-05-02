Shams Mahmud nominated as chairman of FBCCI standing committee on int’l affairs

Shams Mahmud, president of Bangladesh Thai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and also a former president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry, has been nominated as the chairman of the Standing Committee on 'International Affairs, International Trade Bodies, Development Partners and Strategic Partners' of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

The FBCCI board nominated Shams Mahmud for the position for the 2023-2025 term.

Mahmud is the Honorary Consul of FDR Ethiopia to Bangladesh and also holds the position of secretary general of Consular Corps in Bangladesh. Besides, he is the vice president of Bangladesh Philippines Chamber of Commerce & Industry and director of BGMEA.

The members of the committee are mandated to work on global geographical dynamics, challenges, partnership and cooperation, harmonisation of law and rules, interest based alignment, bilateral and multilateral membership, national interest, trade facilitations, WTO, ILO and SAPTA.

