Embassy of Bangladesh in Mexico City commemorates 53rd National Independence Day, pledge to strengthen bilateral ties

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Mexico City joyously celebrated the 53rd National Independence Day of Bangladesh on 25 April 2024, hosting a National Day Reception at the esteemed "Salon de Fiestas del Residencial Lomas, CDMX", reads a press release.

The event welcomed an esteemed gathering of dignitaries, including President of the Mexico–Bangladesh Parliamentary Group Deputy Cecilia Guadalupe Malaya Dominguez, Ambassadors and their spouses including diplomatic representatives from Algeria, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Cote d'Ivoire, El Salvador, Egypt, Guatemala, India, Iraq, Ireland, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Nigeria, Palestine, Qatar, Sahrawi Arab Republic, Jordan, Spain, and Kyrgyzstan, distinguished academics, local dignitaries, and representatives from the media. A

Bangladeshi expatriate from Guadalajara attended the event. This gathering marked a significant milestone in fortifying the enduring friendship between Bangladesh and Mexico.

Ambassador Abida Islam paid tribute to the fallen heroes of the 1971 War of Liberation and the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, highlighting his monumental sacrifices. She emphasized Bangladesh's progress in green initiatives, renewable energy, and Sustainable Development Goals, as well as significant achievements in women's empowerment and poverty reduction under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership.

Stressing the robust healthcare sector and initiatives like the Universal Pension Scheme, Ambassador Islam affirmed the Government's commitment to building a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041. Expressing solidarity with Palestine and urgency in addressing the Rohingya crisis, she underscored the enduring bond with Mexico, transcending diplomacy to encompass collaboration in global challenges, trade, education, and cultural exchanges. Additionally, she underlined the potential benefits of establishing a Mexican Embassy in Dhaka to further bolster bilateral relations and facilitate collaboration between Bangladesh and Mexico.

As the Guest of Honour, Mr. Fernando Glez Saiffe, Director General of the Asia Pacific Wing of the Foreign Ministry of the United Mexican States, highlighted the significant strides made in Bangladesh-Mexico relations since the Embassy's opening in 2013, with a focus on trade, investment, education, and culture. Drawing from his visit to Bangladesh in 2022, he acknowledged advancements in textiles and generic medicines, emphasizing the cultural significance and shared commitment to global challenges, including climate issues. He also stressed the importance of strengthening ties with local governments and pledged continued partnership, reflecting Bangladesh's election outcome. Additionally, he commended Ambassador Abida Islam's leadership and Mexico's gender equality policies, proposing collaboration opportunities, while extending congratulations to the country on its 53rd anniversary.

The reception featured a captivating performance by a Mexican dance group, skillfully showcasing traditional Bangladeshi dances, creating a vibrant atmosphere that celebrated the cultural richness of Bangladesh. Additionally, guests were fascinated by the exhibition of Bangladeshi handicrafts, offering a glimpse into the country's vibrant cultural heritage and cherished traditions. Approximately 200 invited guests attended the National Day event, with each receiving a token of appreciation from the Embassy in the form of a small gift.

The event concluded with guests indulging in authentic Bangladeshi cuisines, further fostering cultural exchange, and strengthening the bond between Bangladesh and Mexico.