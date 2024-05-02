Khaleda moved to cabin from CCU

Bangladesh

UNB
02 May, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 04:23 pm

File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital, was shifted to a cabin from the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) today (2 May).

"Madam was previously in the CCU. The medical board has now shifted her to the cabin. She is receiving treatment under the close supervision of doctors in the cabin," Khaleda's physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain told UNB.

In response to a question, Zahid said the BNP chief underwent several urgent tests on Wednesday night. "Based on the test reports, the medical board is now giving her medical treatment."

Earlier on Wednesday night, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital and placed in the CCU following the advice of the medical board.

Since her conditional release from prison in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving medical care at the hospital under the supervision of a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has long been battling various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.

Khaleda's physicians have been advocating for her treatment abroad since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021.

On 26 October last year, three US specialist doctors performed the hepatic procedure known as transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS procedure) to alleviate fluid accumulation in Khaleda Zia's abdomen and chest, as well as to address bleeding in her liver.

