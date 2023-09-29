Women's participation in ongoing movement for democracy is historic: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the involvement of women in the ongoing movement to restore democracy is a historic milestone.

"Today is a historic day. This is likely the first time so many women have taken to the streets since independence," said Mirza Fakhrul while addressing a rally organised by Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal in Nayapaltan, Dhaka on Friday.

BNP and its affiliated bodies have initiated a 17-day programme until 5 October to press home their one-point demand for the restoration of a caretaker government.

Mirza Fakhrul referred to the recent arrest of a woman BNP leader under the digital act for a Facebook post a few days ago.

"While all the parties in the country desire the next national election to be held under a non-partisan neutral government, this government remains adamant about conducting it in accordance with the constitution, which was changed by force. For fifteen years, they have destroyed the constitution through amendments and omissions," said Fakhrul.

He also mentioned that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's family has applied to the government seeking approval for her treatment abroad.

"We hope this illegitimate government will approve her request for treatment abroad this time," he added.

BNP Standing Committee Member Selima Rahman said, "The women have risen against this illegal government. They sent their husbands and children to war to liberate the country. However, after independence, it was discovered that these women were killed and raped. Who did it? Those associated with Bakshal and members of the security forces. But Ziaur Rahman, after coming to power, ensured that women were employed in the police force and worked towards making women economically independent."

Mohila Dal President Afroza Abbas presided over the programme, and General Secretary Sultana Ahmed moderated the event. BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Moin Khan, Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, and central leaders of Mahila Dal were also present.