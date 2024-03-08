Police foil Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal's Women's Day rally

Bangladesh

UNB
08 March, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 08:04 pm

UNB
08 March, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 08:04 pm
Photo: BNP Media Cell via Facebook
Photo: BNP Media Cell via Facebook

Police foiled BNP women's wing Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal's rally in the city marking International Women's Day on Friday (8 March) morning.

Around 10 am, the leaders and activists of the party gathered in front of the party's central office in Naya Paltan and brought out a rally after a short discussion, but police stopped it.

Later, they condemned the police obstruction by chanting slogans and left the place.

Afroza Abbas, president of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, said "It is so unfortunate that the police did not allow women to hold a peaceful rally on International Women's Day."

"This is proof of how the country's women's society is. We strongly condemn and protest today's cancellation of our peaceful rally," she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of DMP Farzana Yasmin told reporters, " We stopped them because they did not have permission to hold a rally. They were permitted to hold discussions and they did it."

Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal

