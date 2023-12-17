Tariqat Federation to contest in JS polls independently after failing to get seats from AL

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 06:39 pm

The Bangladesh Tariqat Federation (BTF) has announced contesting for the upcoming national elections independently after failing to get seats from the Awami League (AL).

Speaking to The Business Standard, the party's Joint Secretary General and Spokesperson Muhammad Ali Farooqui said, "We will now run with our own symbol [garland]. We finally have candidates for 42 seats."

"Lastly, we sought 5 seats. Now, only the alliance and the prime minister can tell what they have decided [in this regard]," he said.

"We did not get confirmation on any seats yet," Farooqui said.

He also noted that the party got concessions in two constituencies – Chattogram-2 and Lakshipur-1 – in the last elections.

 

