Uncle vs nephew: Tariqat Federation faces off with Supreme Party

The 2014 election was one where the Bangladesh Tariqat Federation saw its fortunes turn around amid a boycott by the BNP and the support of the ruling Awami League.

Contesting only three seats, the party – which benefited from a walkover by the AL – managed to secure two, getting over 1.7 lakh votes.

Party chief Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari bagged Chattogram-2, while the then secretary general Syed Rezaul Haque Chandpuri won Lakshmipur-1.

This time around, the BNP boycott steeled Tariqat's resolve further, as it announced it would be contesting a party record of 123 seats for the upcoming 12th national elections.

When the dust settled, it had, however, filed nominations for only 47 candidates – less than half of what they had declared.

This was, perhaps, due to the fact that the ruling AL was yet to endorse a single Tariqat Federation candidate.

Even then, the 47 candidates remains the highest ever in its history – which began in 2008.

Back then, the party had contested 31 seats, securing 19,905 votes, but winning none.

In the 2014 election, the party fielded only three candidates backed by the AL, winning two seats with 1.77 lakh votes.

It returned in the 11th parliamentary elections in 2018 vying for 17 seats, winning Chattogram-2 for its chief Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari who campaigned under the Awami League's boat.

Interestingly, its "Garland" symbol was overshadowed by the "Boat" that time around as well.

Of the around 2.4 lakh votes it got, most were for Maizbhandari, with the remaining 16 getting only 6,000 votes.

Seemingly, the garland just wouldn't float without the boat.

Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari had first become an MP on an AL ticket for Chattogram-4 back in the 1991 elections.

He switched parties in 2001, but lost the election on the BNP ticket in 2001.

He left the BNP as it edged closer to the Jamaat-e-Islami, forming the Tariqat Federation in 2005.

Organising Secretary of the party Shah Muhammad Ali Hossain told The Business Standard, "We are conducting elections in alliance. The alliance has sought 13 seats. Our party will also elect the candidates outside the alliance. If we had some time, we could field candidates for 200 seats."

More emboldened than the Tariqat Federation is perhaps the newly-formed Bangladesh Supreme Party.

Even though it's the party's first ever elections, it has nominated a total of 82 candidates – more than the Tariqat Federation has done in three previous elections combined.

The Supreme Party is led by Syed Saifuddin Ahmad Maizbhandari, the nephew of Tariqat Federation's chief Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari.

Saifuddin wants to make his bones contesting for the Chattogram-2 seat in Fatikchari – the largest upazila in Chattogram – the same held by his uncle.

And he has promised he won't give an inch, despite familial ties.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Syed Saifuddin Ahmad Maizbhandari said, "I am the chairman of a party and he [uncle] is the chairman of another party. Why should I exempt him? I will make my choice and he will make his choice," he said.

Saifuddin had also contested the same seat in the last election under the Bangladesh Islami Front's candle symbol, eventually losing out.

The Supreme Party, which is leading the nine-party Liberal Islamic Alliance, is contesting under the "Ektara" symbol. It is also the only party of the alliance which has a registration.

The Supreme Party, while Islamic on the surface, has, however, focused on ensuring equal representation.

Speaking at a press conference in November, the Supreme Party chief made it a point to note that the party was giving representation to all communities, classes and religions.

"A person of the third gender has also been nominated in Gazipur," he said.

"We have 30 heavyweight candidates who will win if the elections are fair."

On 24 November, the leaders of nine Islamist parties met Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban.

In this regard, Saifuddin said the PM had assured them of a free and fair election.

"We will see till the 16th. If there is no environment, then we can also withdraw," he said.