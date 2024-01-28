Independent MPs will play roles independently: Quader

The 62 MPs who won the 7 January election as independent candidates will play their roles independently in the parliament, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (28 January).

"The parliament leader and party (Awami League) president has made it clear that independent MPs will remain independent. But they will be able to criticize the government in a constructive way," Quader told reporters after the Prime Minister's meeting with independent MPs at Ganabhaban tonight.

Quader, who also serves as the road transport and bridges minister, said there have been conflicts between party leaders centering on the allocation of boat symbols in the 12th national election. "This cannot be allowed to happen anymore, the leader has told us all that," said Quader.

The Awami League general secretary also said the independent candidates also do not want to be identified in names other than the Awami League.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed them to settle their internal disputes and asked everyone to work together to implement Awami League's election manifesto," said Quader.

The minister further said, "The independents have also agreed to extend their support to those who will be nominated by Parliament Leader Sheikh Hasina in the reserved seats."

When asked about the whip who will govern the independent MPs, he said, "The chief whip will take a decision discussing the matter with the leader of the parliament."

Awami League alone got 223 seats in the last 7 January election. Jatiya Party got only 11 seats as an opposition party. And independent candidates have won 62 seats. 59 of the independent MPs are associated with Awami League politics. Many are also in important positions in the party. The Prime Minister invited them to Ganabhaban to give instructions about what their position will be and what role they will play in Parliament.

The ceremony started at Ganabhaban around 7:30pm. Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury presided over the event. First, the Prime Minister gave instructions to individual parliamentarians. The leader of the parliament urged to liven up the parliament by following the rules of procedure.

After the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister said that those projects which are meaningful for the people of the country are taken up. Houses will be built for those who are landless and homeless in the constituencies of independent MPs elected in the national parliament elections.

Addressing independent MPs, Sheikh Hasina said that the history of Bangladesh should be known, and the constitution should be assimilated. She also instructed them to read the Rules of Procedure of the parliament. "We have a Westminster-type parliament, so you need to know parliamentary practice well."

She said, zero tolerance against fire terrorism will continue. Out of 62 independent MPs, 57 were present in the meeting.