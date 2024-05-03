SSC results on 12 May

The results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on 12 May.

The SSC results and statistics will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Ganabhaban at 10am on 12 May, said MA Khair, the public relations officer of the Ministry of Education,

The SSC and equivalent exams for 2024 started on 15 February and concluded on 20 March.

Some 20,24,192 students appeared in the examinations under the eleven education boards.