SSC results on 12 May

Education

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 01:10 pm

Related News

SSC results on 12 May

The SSC results and statistics will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Ganabhaban at 10am on 12 May

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 01:10 pm
School students at an examination centre. File photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
School students at an examination centre. File photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on 12 May.

The SSC results and statistics will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Ganabhaban at 10am on 12 May, said MA Khair, the public relations officer of the Ministry of Education,

The SSC and equivalent exams for 2024 started on 15 February and concluded on 20 March.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Some 20,24,192 students appeared in the examinations under the eleven education boards.

Bangladesh / Top News

SSC results / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

3h | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

16h | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1h | Mode
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

14h | Videos
India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

16h | Videos
What is the message of this week's stock market?

What is the message of this week's stock market?

16h | Videos
"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

17h | Videos