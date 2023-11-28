Tariqat Federation announces candidates for 123 seats

Politics

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 06:41 pm

The Bangladesh Tariqat Federation (BTF) has announced candidates for 123 out of 300 constituencies in the upcoming 12th national elections.

In a press release on Tuesday (28 November), the party's joint secretary general and spokesperson Muhammad Ali Farooqi made the disclosure.

Several more candidates were in the waiting list of receiving party tickets for the Jatiya Sangsad polls, said the release.

In 2014, after contesting in the national elections, the party won two seats.

Party Chairman Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari was nominated in the Chattogram-2 constituency.

He established the party in 2005. Later, his party left the BNP due to its alliance with the Jamaat-e-Islami.

In 2014 Jatiya Sangsad polls, Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari was elected as a party candidate.

MA Awal was elected Member of Parliament from Lakshmipur-1 constituency that year as a party candidate.

 

