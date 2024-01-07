Suranjit’s wife Joya defeats IGP’s brother to win Sunamganj-2

Politics

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 08:49 pm

Suranjit's wife Joya defeats IGP's brother to win Sunamganj-2

Mahmood secured 42,075 votes under the boat symbol, while Joya got 50,295 votes with the scissors symbol

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 08:49 pm
A file photo of Joya Sengupta. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Joya Sengupta. Photo: Collected

Joya Sengupta, wife of late Awami League lawmaker Suranjit Sengupta, won the election from Sunamganj-2 (Dirai-Shalla) constituency, defeating AL candidate Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mahmood alias Al Amin Chowdhury.

Joya defeated Mahmood, the younger brother of the incumbent IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, by around 8,000 votes, according to the locally announced election results.

Mahmood secured 42,075 votes under the boat symbol, while Joya got 50,295 votes with the scissors symbol. 

"The voters in this area hold a deep affection for Suranjit Sengupta. They also like me as his follower, and once again, they have proved it through this election. I am grateful to everyone," Joya Sengupta said in her reaction to the election result.

Mahmood secured AL nomination in the 12th national election while Joya ran as an independent candidate.

Joya was elected as a member of parliament from Sunamganj-2 seat in 2018.

Mahmood was the upazila chairman of Shalla, and resigned from the office before collecting the AL nomination form.

