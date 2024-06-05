India unlikely to change policy on Teesta issue: FM Hasan

Foreign Policy

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 09:59 pm

Related News

India unlikely to change policy on Teesta issue: FM Hasan

"India's previous government is going to be reformed anew, so there is very little chance of a policy change on the Teesta issue," he said.

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 09:59 pm
India unlikely to change policy on Teesta issue: FM Hasan

Regarding the Teesta agreement in the post-election context of India, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said the Indian government is unlikely to change its policy on the issue. 

"India's previous government is going to be reformed anew, so there is very little chance of a policy change on the Teesta issue. However, both countries remain quite sincere about the Teesta agreement and the fair share of water," Hasan said while talking to reporters at his office on Wednesday (5 June).

Meanwhile, he congratulated Narendra Modi's BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for winning the majority of seats in the Indian Lok Sabha elections.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hasan also congratulated the people of India for upholding the democratic process by participating in the elections.

Regarding bilateral relations, the foreign minister stated that Bangladesh-India relations have reached new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He expressed hope that the cordial relationship between the two countries will continue in the future.

The foreign minister further mentioned that some bilateral issues were discussed during his visit to India in February this year. "To discuss some other issues, it was necessary to wait till India's elections."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may visit India soon. Those issues will be discussed during the premier's visit, he said.

Earlier on the day, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies President Kate Forbes and Unicef Representative in Bangladesh Sheldon Yett met with the foreign minister.

The two meetings shed light on the Rohingya issue and relevant national and international activities and new initiatives, said a media release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bangladesh / Top News

Teesta agreement / Bangaldesh / Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

12h | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

13h | Panorama
The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

1d | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bargaining with Nitish-Naidu may be difficult for Modi

Bargaining with Nitish-Naidu may be difficult for Modi

1h | Videos
How India's election was promoted in the international media

How India's election was promoted in the international media

1h | Videos
What is a budget and why is it important for everyone?

What is a budget and why is it important for everyone?

1h | Videos
India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

4h | Videos