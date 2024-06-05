India unlikely to change policy on Teesta issue: FM Hasan

Regarding the Teesta agreement in the post-election context of India, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said the Indian government is unlikely to change its policy on the issue.

"India's previous government is going to be reformed anew, so there is very little chance of a policy change on the Teesta issue. However, both countries remain quite sincere about the Teesta agreement and the fair share of water," Hasan said while talking to reporters at his office on Wednesday (5 June).

Meanwhile, he congratulated Narendra Modi's BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for winning the majority of seats in the Indian Lok Sabha elections.

Hasan also congratulated the people of India for upholding the democratic process by participating in the elections.

Regarding bilateral relations, the foreign minister stated that Bangladesh-India relations have reached new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He expressed hope that the cordial relationship between the two countries will continue in the future.

The foreign minister further mentioned that some bilateral issues were discussed during his visit to India in February this year. "To discuss some other issues, it was necessary to wait till India's elections."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may visit India soon. Those issues will be discussed during the premier's visit, he said.

Earlier on the day, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies President Kate Forbes and Unicef Representative in Bangladesh Sheldon Yett met with the foreign minister.

The two meetings shed light on the Rohingya issue and relevant national and international activities and new initiatives, said a media release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.