Trawler carrying dry foods for Bhasanchar’s Rohingyas sinks in Ctg’s Swandip Channel

The trawler sank in the Swandip Channel due to adverse weather and mechanical faults. Photo: UNB

A trawler carrying dry food for Rohingyas capsized in Swandip Channel of the Bay of Bengal on its way to Bhasanchar in Noakhali on Tuesday (4 June).

However, the sailors and others of the trawler were rescued safely.

The vessel loaded with dry foods worth Tk40 lakh sank in the Swandip Channel due to adverse weather and mechanical faults after it had left for Bhasanchar from Fishery Ghat of Chattogram around 10:30am, said Md Akramul Huq, Officer-in-Charge of Sadarghat River Police Station in Chattogram.

Though some trawlers tried to pull it to the coast, finally the trawler sank due to adverse weather and others, he said.

No casualties from the incident were reported, the OC added.

