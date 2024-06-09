What really triggered constable Kawsar to gun down colleague Monirul?

Constable Kawsar Ali being taken to court on 9 June in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

He lay prone, an open register book beside him, his right wrist adorned with a black smartwatch, likely a favourite possession. A white-capped pen peeked from the pocket of his pine-green shirt, while his issued rifle rested on his legs. His left eye bore the mark of a bullet's impact, his left chest and abdomen pierced by multiple gunshots, with fired bullets strewn around him.

This was the lifeless form of Constable Monirul Islam, tragically gunned down by his fellow colleague in the diplomatic heart of the capital on Saturday night.

A Dhaka court has granted the police a seven-day remand for Constable Kawsar Ali, who allegedly shot Monirul at the Baridhara diplomatic zone in Gulshan on Saturday 11:40pm.

Initial reports suggest the incident was triggered by Kawsar's mental health struggles, possibly compounded by overwork and disputes over duty rosters.

According to the case statement filed by Mahbubul Alam, the victim's brother, with Gulshan Police Station, Kawsar shot Monirul while both were engaged in security work in front of the Palestine Embassy in Baridhara.

Both were working in the Diplomatic Security Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. A driver of the Japanese Embassy named Sazzad Hossain was also injured in the incident. He is currently admitted to the United Hospital.

Monirul, son of Shamsul Haq, is from Netrokona's Atpara upazila. He joined the police as a constable in 2018 and is survived by his wife and a 17-month-old child.

Last moments of Monirul

CCTV footage of the incident from the Palestinian Embassy, seen by The Business Standard, shows Monirul and Kawsar apparently engaged in a heated argument. At one point, Monirul showed Kawsar what appeared to be a duty notebook. Almost instantly, Kawsar started shooting at him. Monirul immediately fell to the road.

Kawsar was then seen firing a few more rounds directly at Monirul as he was lying on the road. As Monirul's body became motionless, Kawsar calmly took his gun and moved away a few steps.

Later, Kawsar squatted down and shouted at the passersby and a vehicle. He even pointed his submachine gun at the vehicle. A cyclist was also reportedly injured in the incident as well.

Kawasar was detained soon after.

Kawsar fired 38 rounds from two magazines with a submachine gun, killing Monirul on the spot, according to the incident report of police.

When one magazine of Kawsar's submachine gun emptied while firing, he loaded another and continued firing, said Gulshan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mazharul Islam.

"He [Kawsar] had two magazines. Each magazine holds 30 rounds. After one magazine was exhausted, another magazine was loaded into the weapon and eight rounds were fired. Twenty-two rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the second magazine," the OC said.

What triggered the shooting

"Initially, there seemed to be an argument between the two police constables over some issue," said Dr Kh Mahid Uddin, additional police commissioner (crime and operation) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), during a press conference today (.

"We will be able to provide more details after a full interrogation of the accused constable," he added.

Mahid Uddin also said the incident might have occurred due to a momentary escalation of tension. "We spoke with the accused constable Kawsar. No information regarding any prior conflict was found."

However, a source close to the investigation informed TBS that Monirul and Kawsar had an altercation over duty timings just minutes before the shooting occurred.

An official from the diplomatic security division told TBS that the unit lacks sufficient manpower. "As a result, we had to put them on 6/6-hour duty rosters, which sometimes extend to even 8 hours."

Slain Monirul had been stationed at the police box in front of the Palestine Embassy for 3.5 months, while Kawsar for 22 months.

Kawsar's mental health issues

Kawsar Ali suffers from mental illness and was treated at the Pabna Mental Hospital at least three times, according to his wife Nilufa Yeasmin.

"He suffered from psychological problems when he was stationed in Rangamati. He was later treated at the Pabna Mental Hospital at least three times in different periods. He used to take medications regularly. He has a prescription too," Nilufa told TBS on Sunday (9 June).

She mentioned that there were no issues in their family life. They were also financially stable and Kawsar had sent money for Eid shopping.

"I still can't believe he shot someone to death," she said. "He talked to his parents at around 8 on Saturday. Before that, he talked to me in the afternoon. At the time, he said he had applied for leave during Eid-ul-Adha on 4 June."

However, Nilufa said Kawsar had reduced communication recently and felt her husband was stressed about work.

Police sources involved in the investigation also said Kawsar seemed mentally depressed.

They said Kawsar did not provide accurate information during the initial interrogation. Investigators are reviewing his activities over the past 15 days and plan to speak with his colleagues and acquaintances.

Son of freedom fighter Hayat Ali of Darerpara village at Daulatpur union in Kushtia, Kawsar is a father of two. He joined the police force in 2005. He married Nilufa in 2006.