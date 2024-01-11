The dream to serve: Samanta Lal Sen becomes new health minister

Politics

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 09:59 pm

Related News

The dream to serve: Samanta Lal Sen becomes new health minister

He received the appointment as a technocrat minister.

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 09:59 pm
The dream to serve: Samanta Lal Sen becomes new health minister

Professor Dr Samanta Lal Sen, the coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, expressed surprise at the news of being included in Prime Minister's new cabinet. 

"I am very surprised by this development. I don't know how much I can do. I work with my [burns institutes]. And now I have a new role. Let me see. I can't say anything now," he said in an instant reaction on Wednesday.

Today, he took his oath. But much before the swearing-in, Samanta Lal Sen had already decided what he wanted to do. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Born in Sylhet's Habiganj, Sen passed his MBBS from the Chittagong Medical College in 1973. 

He started his career in Habiganj, before being transferred to Dhaka and joining the  Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. 

He then moved to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in 1980.

In an article Sen wrote for the Prothom Alo in 2013, he recalled how he had proposed forming a burn unit after seeing how neglected such patients were at the DMCH. Back then, there was no separate unit for such patients.

Sen played a vital role in the formation of the unit in 2003. 

In a 2016 interview with the Bangla Tribune, Sen spoke candidly about how he had arrived at the burn institute, where he soon became a familiar face. 

According to him, he had started as a plastic surgeon. 

"My dream was to make people look beautiful. I wanted to make a lot of money and own a number of cars," he said. 

The dream, however, changed when he joined the burn department at DMCH. 

He met a lot of burn patients and saw their suffering. 

He recalled how his mother had asked him to work for the poor to find peace in his soul.

And that's what he set out to do.

With that goal in mind, Sen became the founder director of the DMCH's burn unit, a place which he said was like a baby to him.

Sen's appointment as the health minister of the newly formed cabinet is as a technocrat minister.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette today, outlining the distribution of responsibilities among the new cabinet members.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dr Samanta Lal Sen / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

11m | Photo Stories
Serows, nick-named ‘goat-antelopes’, are stocky in build with powerful legs adapted for agile climbing. PHOTO: RALF’S WILDLIFE AND WILD PLACES

A successful serow rescue and release in Bangladesh

7h | Earth
The show that made the small screen huge - The Sopranos. Photograph: Allstar/HBO/Sportsphoto Ltd

You are only as good as your last envelope: 25 years of The Sopranos

11h | Features
There are about 700 shops in Jhutpatti and about 150 scrap stores. The rest sell garment accessories. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Mirpur's Jhutpatti, where nothing goes to waste

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

1h | Videos
95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

2h | Videos
World's best coaches to compete in Asian Cup 2024

World's best coaches to compete in Asian Cup 2024

4h | Videos
LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

6h | Videos