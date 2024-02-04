Quader seeks China’s help as Myanmar conflict reaches Bangladesh

Politics

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 07:17 pm

Related News

Quader seeks China’s help as Myanmar conflict reaches Bangladesh

Quader also said China can play a key role in repatriation of Rohingya people from Bangladesh as it is an extra burden for Bangladesh.

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 07:17 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (4 February) sought China's intervention in resolving the conflict between the Arakan Army and Myanmar Army as the its fury has reached the Bangladesh border.

"Gunshots are there. Panic is prevailing in the public mind. The war is within them. When the sound of gunfire at the border reaches here, it is normal that people would get scared. That is why I have sought China's intervention," he told journalists during a views exchange meeting at the Secretariat.

 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier in the morning, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen paid a courtesy call on Obaidul Quader at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Responding to a question about the outcome of the meeting, Quader said China can play a key role in repatriation of Rohingya people from Bangladesh as it is an extra burden for Bangladesh.

"The global crisis is going on. The flow of aid to the Rohingyas has also decreased. Feeding so many people is a big burden for Bangladesh," he added.

The road transport minister said China can play a role to put pressure on Myanmar to take back its citizens.

In response, he said, the Chinese envoy gave a positive answer, saying that China will try and strengthen its cooperation.

Replying to another query about tension on the Myanmar border, Quader said

The road transport and bridges minister said during the meeting, they also discussed the ongoing mega projects funded by China and BRT (Bus rapid transit) project.

Meanwhile, he also said the United States will continue its relations with the current Bangladesh government as both the countries have mutual interests to this end.

"The United States did not say that the 12th national election was a flawed one. They will continue relations with the current government as both the countries have mutual interests here," he said.

The US talked about free and fair polls in the past but it did not say the election was flawed, he also said

There was no violence centering the election, while it was a completely peaceful one, he added

"We do not know what a free and fair election will be. BNP did not join the election and that did not mean the election was not free and fair," said Quader.

"We will not deteriorate the relationship (with the US). Let the relations remain there. America has interests here and we have too," the AL general secretary said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Washington / Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The FL1 captures one&#039;s gaze aggressively, with stylings one may call a watered-down version of the FL5 Civic Type-R. Photo: Akif Hamid

2022 Honda Civic FL1: Redefining the notion of a driver's car

3h | Wheels
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Phoenix-like petals

4h | Features
Patches of dirt and trash have been gradually replaced with patches of green by the Gulshan lake as a result of Mahmud Rahman’s initiative. Photo: Rajib Dhar

55 Kodomtola: Greening the Gulshan Lakeside

10h | Panorama
Some startups are trying hard to come up with working models, or Sewbots, that can handle the delicate job of sewing. However, experts say it is not a match for apparel workers. Photo: Collected

Will AI replace apparel workers?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

66 Myanmar border guard personnel take refuge in Bandarban following rebel attack

66 Myanmar border guard personnel take refuge in Bandarban following rebel attack

41m | Videos
Forex market settling down as rate fluctuation eases, for now

Forex market settling down as rate fluctuation eases, for now

1h | Videos
Farmers worried about potatoes

Farmers worried about potatoes

5h | Videos
Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

7h | Videos