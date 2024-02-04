Quader seeks China’s help as Myanmar conflict reaches Bangladesh

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (4 February) sought China's intervention in resolving the conflict between the Arakan Army and Myanmar Army as the its fury has reached the Bangladesh border.

"Gunshots are there. Panic is prevailing in the public mind. The war is within them. When the sound of gunfire at the border reaches here, it is normal that people would get scared. That is why I have sought China's intervention," he told journalists during a views exchange meeting at the Secretariat.

Earlier in the morning, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen paid a courtesy call on Obaidul Quader at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Responding to a question about the outcome of the meeting, Quader said China can play a key role in repatriation of Rohingya people from Bangladesh as it is an extra burden for Bangladesh.

"The global crisis is going on. The flow of aid to the Rohingyas has also decreased. Feeding so many people is a big burden for Bangladesh," he added.

The road transport minister said China can play a role to put pressure on Myanmar to take back its citizens.

In response, he said, the Chinese envoy gave a positive answer, saying that China will try and strengthen its cooperation.

The road transport and bridges minister said during the meeting, they also discussed the ongoing mega projects funded by China and BRT (Bus rapid transit) project.

Meanwhile, he also said the United States will continue its relations with the current Bangladesh government as both the countries have mutual interests to this end.

"The United States did not say that the 12th national election was a flawed one. They will continue relations with the current government as both the countries have mutual interests here," he said.

The US talked about free and fair polls in the past but it did not say the election was flawed, he also said

There was no violence centering the election, while it was a completely peaceful one, he added

"We do not know what a free and fair election will be. BNP did not join the election and that did not mean the election was not free and fair," said Quader.

"We will not deteriorate the relationship (with the US). Let the relations remain there. America has interests here and we have too," the AL general secretary said.