Prof Anu Muhammad needs combined surgery: Health minister

Bangladesh

UNB
23 April, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 12:48 pm

Related News

Prof Anu Muhammad needs combined surgery: Health minister

UNB
23 April, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 12:48 pm
File Photo: Anu Muhammad, Professor, Deapartment of Economics, Jahangirnagar University
File Photo: Anu Muhammad, Professor, Deapartment of Economics, Jahangirnagar University

Activist-economist Prof Anu Muhammad requires combined surgery, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today (23 April).

"After seeing the pictures sent by the doctors last night, I decided that Professor Anu Muhammad needs a combined operation for his injuries. For this reason, he has been brought from Dhaka Medical College Hospital to Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute," he said.

Samanta spoke to reporters this afternoon after a board meeting on Professor Anu Muhammad at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Surgery Institute.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The Honorable Prime Minister inquired about Professor Anu Muhammad's condition this morning. She has instructed us to take all necessary measures. I have also informed her of everything. This institute will be better for a combined operation. We need orthopedics, I think it will be better if everyone works together on this matter. We want him to recover and return to his workplace," said the minister.

Speaking about the adverse situation due to the intense heat wave, Samanta said, "Today, we talked to the principals of all the medical colleges in the country. We have had a detailed discussion on how the students of the medical colleges will stay in this intense heat and have taken some decisions in this regard.

Most of the classes will be online and instructions have been given to bring patients to the clinics and take clinical classes in rooms with air conditioning. We hope that this natural condition will not last long. It will be fixed soon and we will go back to the normal situation again."

Top News

Anu Muhammad / Dr Samanta Lal Sen / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

4h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

4h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

19h | In Focus
Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

46m | Videos
BRTA implements permanent e-driving licenses

BRTA implements permanent e-driving licenses

1h | Videos
Modi's attack on Muslims linking to Congress

Modi's attack on Muslims linking to Congress

15h | Videos
Why does the United States want a 'time zone' on the moon?

Why does the United States want a 'time zone' on the moon?

3h | Videos