BNP barred from holding procession in Dhaka South; 30 detained: Gayeshwar

The BNP organised nationwide processions today, brandishing black flags to demand the abolition

File Photo: BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy addresses a rally outside the party office in Nayapaltan, Dhaka, today. Photo: Courtesy
File Photo: BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy addresses a rally outside the party office in Nayapaltan, Dhaka, today. Photo: Courtesy

The police today (30 January) prevented the BNP from bringing out their scheduled black flag procession in areas under the jurisdiction of the Dhaka South City Corporation, said the party's Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.

Gayeshwar spoke to the media after BNP leaders and activists, who had gathered outside Pir Jangi Mazar in Motijheel along with him, were prevented from initiating a procession.

The BNP organised nationwide processions today, brandishing black flags to demand the abolition of the parliament and the re-election of the national parliament under a non-partisan, neutral caretaker government.

In Dayaganj, members of the BNP brought out a procession led by the party Vice Chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury and International Affairs Committee member Engineer Ishraque Hossain. 

However, after covering a short distance, the police dispersed the procession, charging with batons from behind.

Police detained eight activists from the Dayaganj procession, claimed Ishraque.

During the preparation of the black flag procession at Azimpur Battala, the police allegedly attacked the BNP activists.

From the gathering, police detained 15 leaders and activists, including Chowkbazar Thana BNP's former organisational secretary Roni, party officials alleged.

BNP also claimed that police detained five party members after they brought out a black flag procession in the Bijayanagar area.

