Bangladesh has world standard medical professionals: Samanta 

Health and Family Welfare Minister Professor Dr Samanta Lal Sen today (7 March) said Bangladesh is a potential country for providing quality healthcare facilities as the country has developed world standard medical professionals.

"Our medical colleges are producing meritorious doctors, who are equally efficient as like as developed countries of the world," he said at a meeting held at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical Education Conference room, an official release said.

Sylhet Divisional Health Department organized the meeting. Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Vice Chancellor of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Medical University Prof AHM Enayet Hussain, Secretary General of central committee of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Ehestashamul Haque Chowdhury and top authorities of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College, among others, were present at the meeting with Director of Sylhet Divisional Health Shishir Ranjan in the chair.

Samanta said, "Physicians of our country have efficiency to provide quality medical services, if they are given better opportunities . . . we are working to provide special facilities to ensure better treatment for the people living in both urban and rural setting."

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attached highest priority to the health sector aiming to provide better healthcare services for common people.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to improve the healthcare system . . . She (prime minister) is constantly monitoring the health sector and instructing us for upgrading the entire healthcare system," the health minister added.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made me minister for improving the entire medical system. It is an honor for all medical professionals. So, we all have to work together with dedicated mindset for upholding honour for us," Samanta said.

The health ministry sources said the government will continue drives against unauthorized healthcare facilities aiming to upgrade the healthcare system.

Both public and private hospitals, clinics and diagnostics centres must be equipped with required medical facilities to ensure quality treatment for patients, they added.