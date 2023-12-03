Record high of 16 independents file nomination for Bogura-7

The Bogura-7 seat, famed for its ties with the Zia family, has seen an unprecedented surge in aspirants, with a whopping 25 candidates in contention to secure the position for the 12th parliamentary election.

Of those 25, there are 16 independent candidates. Hardly ever before has there been so many independents for one seat.

They include - Md Amzad Hossain, Md Julfikar Ali, Md Asafuddoula Sarker, Md Sarker Badol, Md Ataur Rahman, Md Rezaul Karim (Bablu), Md Mostafizur Rahman (Milu), Md Nazrul Islam, Md Jahurul Islam, Md Faruk Ahmed, Md Aminul Islam, Md Sarwar Hossain, Nazrul Islam Milon, MD Mejbaul Alam, Md Manikur Rahman, ATM Aminul Islam.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Awami League has nominated Md Mostafa Alam as its candidate for Bogura-7, while the Jatiya Party (Manju) has nominated two - Rakib Hasan and Md Abdul Majid.

Other notable contenders feature Md Najir Mahmud (Ratan) from the Zaker Party, Md Fazlul Haque from the National People's Party (NPP), Meherul Alam Mishu from Bangladesh Congress, Md Roni from the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), and Md Abdur Razzak from Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad).

Historically, Bogura has been a stronghold for the BNP and it continues to be a key battleground.

BNP founder and former Bangladesh president Ziaur Rahman was born in Gabtali upazila in Bogura.

The Bogura-7 seat is also from where Khaleda Zia, former prime minister and Zia's wife, also secured parliamentary victories.

This constituency, encompassing Shajahanpur and Gabtali upazilas, has 454,030 voters.

Bogura-6, with 392,747 registered voters in Bogura Sadar upazila, also holds significance as BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was elected an MP the three times she participated in general elections from the constituency.

Although Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairperson Tarique Rahman is considered to be the next big BNP representative of Bogura-6 and -7, his return from exile in the UK remains uncertain.

Recent legal rulings, including a life sentence in the 21 August grenade attack case and a ten-year term in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case, have prevented his homecoming.